The Week in Games: Quest for Quality

Looks like we've cycled over to a DLC week, headlined by Ratchet & Clank Future: Quest for Booty on PlayStation Network, with Galaga Legions coming out a day earlier (but far, far overshadowed) on XBLA. After R&C, it's a very thin week. Interesting that a downloadable title is the heavy here. Anibus for Wii, I never heard of it and can't find anything on, but it's an Egyptian tomb crawler, but the God in question is Anubis. So maybe this is about a dyslexic archaeologist, I don't know.

Tuesday (Aug 19)

Super Pick Ups (Wii)

Commando: Steel Disaster (DS)

Shattered Suns (PC)

Two Worlds: Epic Edition (PC)

Too Human (360)

Smash Court Tennis 3 (360)

Wednesday (Aug. 20)

Galaga Legions (XBLA)

MindHabits (PC)

Thursday (Aug. 21)

Ratchet & Clank Future: Quest for Booty (PSN)

Tank Universal: Challenger Eight (PC)

Anibus (Wii)

Sinking Island (PC)

Dracula 3: Path of the Dragon (PC)