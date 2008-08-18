The Week in Games: Quest for Quality

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Looks like we've cycled over to a DLC week, headlined by Ratchet & Clank Future: Quest for Booty on PlayStation Network, with Galaga Legions coming out a day earlier (but far, far overshadowed) on XBLA. After R&C, it's a very thin week. Interesting that a downloadable title is the heavy here. Anibus for Wii, I never heard of it and can't find anything on, but it's an Egyptian tomb crawler, but the God in question is Anubis. So maybe this is about a dyslexic archaeologist, I don't know.

Tuesday (Aug 19)
Super Pick Ups (Wii)
Commando: Steel Disaster (DS)
Shattered Suns (PC)
Two Worlds: Epic Edition (PC)
Too Human (360)
Smash Court Tennis 3 (360)

Wednesday (Aug. 20)
Galaga Legions (XBLA)
MindHabits (PC)

Thursday (Aug. 21)
Ratchet & Clank Future: Quest for Booty (PSN)
Tank Universal: Challenger Eight (PC)
Anibus (Wii)
Sinking Island (PC)
Dracula 3: Path of the Dragon (PC)

