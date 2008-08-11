The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

The Week in Games: Slightly Shotgunned Formation

A pretty big week considering one hard copy title, Madden 09, always sits like a 500-pound gorilla on the second Tuesday in August. Madden will release on six consoles, and it's not surprising that some big boxes in rural areas are breaking street on that (I bought Madden '05 in Morganton, N.C. about four days ahead).

The real action is in the realm of downloadables. Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People, which should be a hoot and is out for Wii and PC. Bionic Commando: Rearmed provides action and nostalgia for the same low price on PSN and XBLA. There's also Fable II pub games, beating the drum for that franchise's upcoming sequel.

All things considered, this is a value-added week for new games. Which ones are you grabbing?

Monday (Aug. 11)
Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People Episode 1: Homestar Ruiner (Wiiware, PC download)

Tuesday (Aug. 12)
Madden NFL 09 (PS2, PS3, PSP, 360, Xbox, DS)
Madden NFL 09 All-Play (Wii)
Bangai-O Spirits (DS)
Deadliest Crap: Alaskan Vaporware (PC)
Sinking Island (PC)
Line Rider 2: Unbound (DS, PC, Wii)
Imagine Teacher (DS)
N+ (PSP)
Dracula 3: Path of the Dragon (PC)
Space Siege (PC)

Wednesday (Aug. 13)
Bionic Commando Rearmed (XBLA)
Fable II Pub Games (XBLA)

Thursday (Aug. 14)
Bionic Commando Rearmed (PS3)

Friday (Aug. 15)
Baseball Mogul 2009 (PC)
Ford Racing: Off Road (PC)

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles