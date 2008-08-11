The Week in Games: Slightly Shotgunned Formation

A pretty big week considering one hard copy title, Madden 09, always sits like a 500-pound gorilla on the second Tuesday in August. Madden will release on six consoles, and it's not surprising that some big boxes in rural areas are breaking street on that (I bought Madden '05 in Morganton, N.C. about four days ahead).

The real action is in the realm of downloadables. Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People, which should be a hoot and is out for Wii and PC. Bionic Commando: Rearmed provides action and nostalgia for the same low price on PSN and XBLA. There's also Fable II pub games, beating the drum for that franchise's upcoming sequel.

All things considered, this is a value-added week for new games. Which ones are you grabbing?

Monday (Aug. 11)

Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People Episode 1: Homestar Ruiner (Wiiware, PC download)

Tuesday (Aug. 12)

Madden NFL 09 (PS2, PS3, PSP, 360, Xbox, DS)

Madden NFL 09 All-Play (Wii)

Bangai-O Spirits (DS)

Deadliest Crap: Alaskan Vaporware (PC)

Sinking Island (PC)

Line Rider 2: Unbound (DS, PC, Wii)

Imagine Teacher (DS)

N+ (PSP)

Dracula 3: Path of the Dragon (PC)

Space Siege (PC)

Wednesday (Aug. 13)

Bionic Commando Rearmed (XBLA)

Fable II Pub Games (XBLA)

Thursday (Aug. 14)

Bionic Commando Rearmed (PS3)

Friday (Aug. 15)

Baseball Mogul 2009 (PC)

Ford Racing: Off Road (PC)