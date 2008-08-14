The Xbox 360 Akihabara Store Sell Out

Remember when Japanese people lined up for Xbox 360 RPG Tales of Vesperia? That was pretty kooky! Kookier even still is that the console is sold out at gianormous retailers like Yodobashi Camera in Tokyo's Akihabara. Above is a picture of the retailer from spring. According to CheapAssGamer's CheapyD, who spotted this sell out:

Yodobashi Camera in Akihabara is not just a big electronics store in Tokyo, it is one of the (if not the largest) electronics stores in the world. I was there earlier this week and was pretty suprised to see that they had sold out of all versions of the Xbox 360 consoles. Looks like the Japanese have got Tales of Vesperia fever, which was recently released over here.

Might be that or just an Akihabara thing — or it could be that stores are making space for the 60GB SKU. Read more of our previous and thrilling Xbox 360 Japan shortage coverage here. Hit the jump for Cheapy's photographic evidence!

Yodobashi Camera Akihabara Sells Out of Xbox 360 Consoles [CAG]