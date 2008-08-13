There Are Plans Beyond Diablo III

Diablo III might be end of the trilogy and finishes the story arch, but it's not the end of Diablo. Heck no! Blizzard would be looney to shutter that IP. You can bet there will be more Diablo games in the future. Says Diablo III lead designer Jay Wilson:

We're not saying this is the end of the 'Diablo' universe, but we are trying to bring this story line to a close. It's not just Diablo III — we've got plans beyond.

Is anyone really surprised? Anyone? No?

