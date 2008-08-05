The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

These Fatal Frame IV Costumes Are Kinda Saucy

The Tecmo/Grasshopper developed, Nintendo published Fatal Frame IV for the Wii has in-game Nintendo-themed costumes. Right up there, that's Samus from Metroid in her Zero Suit. There are more images of the Zero Suit costume below as well as the Luigi costume. There's something fetching about a lady in overalls and a green shirt.

71178_5.jpg69318_2-1.jpg69318_1-1.jpg

[Wii]? ????? - ????? [Ruliweb via Go Nintendo via Aeropause]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles