These Fatal Frame IV Costumes Are Kinda Saucy

The Tecmo/Grasshopper developed, Nintendo published Fatal Frame IV for the Wii has in-game Nintendo-themed costumes. Right up there, that's Samus from Metroid in her Zero Suit. There are more images of the Zero Suit costume below as well as the Luigi costume. There's something fetching about a lady in overalls and a green shirt.

