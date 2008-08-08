These Talking Heads Are Freaky Real (Mostly Freaky)

Hello Uncanny Valley! Here is another face retargeting demo from mocap team AlterEgo, "the facial performance division of award-winning animation studio, Pendulum". The team has lent its tech expertise to Stuntman: Ignition and Silent Hill 5. You can read about it here. Amazing stuff, but it really does make it seem like that woman has a mannish voice.
Thanks Michael for the tip!
