This Custom Last Guy Level Looks Familiar (And Unplayable)

Yeah, The Last Guy is already out on the PSN in Japan, but for us English-speakers, ehhh, not yet. To help give us a taste of the game, however, Sony have released a flash demo. Of sorts. If you visit the game's official site, you can enter any URL on the net and - after a short wait - have it rendered and playable as a level from the The Last Guy. Our first choice was obvious, and also misguided, as our site design creates a level that is...challenging. You might want to start on Google (or even a 404 error) first, build up your people-saving chops.
The Last Guy
