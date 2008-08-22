Even though graphically Dead Rising: Chop Till You Drop for the Wii won't be up to par with it's 2 year old Xbox 360 counterpart, the game will still be a blast. There is something disturbingly satisfying about lopping off a zombies head with a Wii mote. To fuel your thirst, here's some zombie mutilating gameplay from the title.
This Time, Decapitate Zombies With Your Wii-mote
