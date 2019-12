You've met the new Lara Croft! You've even seen her doing high kicks! Now see what happens when Eidos' PR cameramen, in their search for the ultimate high kick, ask for one high kick too many. Poor Alison Carroll. She signed up for the money and the fame, not the...exposure (oh, and yes, this is probably NSFW).



TOMB RAIDER MODEL'S "CROTCH SHOT" SHAME [UK: Resistance]