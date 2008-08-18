The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Tooling Around With Dragon Age

While I never managed to craft a complete module in Neverwinter Nights' Aurora toolset, or find my way around the mess of utilities that came with Neverwinter Nights 2, I did spend days just playing around with script, level and dialogue editors. Figuring out how things work behind the scenes has always been a hobby of mine, especially with RPGs.

So when I heard that Bioware's Fernando Melo and Ferret Baudoin are to give a 45-minute presentation on Dragon Age's toolset at this year's PAX, I got excited. True, I won't be able to see it, but maybe a video will hit the Internets and I can watch it that way.

Anyway, the pair plan to create a module on stage and play through it, which says a lot about the power of the tools. I can't wait to check them out.

Dragon Age Toolset Plans [Blue's News]

