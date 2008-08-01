Transformers Mobile Is The Transformers Game We've Always Wanted



Just look at this video. Look at it (Oh, and before you ask/complain, no, there's no sound in this vid). It's Advance Wars. But with Transformers. G1 Transformers. With tech specs and back-of-the-toy-box quotes and the spinning transition animation and everything. Only catch is it's a mobile game (from Glu), but if we all close our eyes and wish really hard maybe somebody will realise a DS port would be a really good idea.