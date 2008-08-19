Trashing Trailers

Once upon a time when I was still an intern, Crecente and I had a lunch.
We sat down with two greasy hamburgers and came up with an interesting idea. Actually, we thought of it to be more of an experiment. The result was Trailer Trash, another take on the game industry's worst trailers. Today you get to see our first attempt at filtering that into reality.
Video after the jump!
