The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Trashing Trailers

Once upon a time when I was still an intern, Crecente and I had a lunch.

We sat down with two greasy hamburgers and came up with an interesting idea. Actually, we thought of it to be more of an experiment. The result was Trailer Trash, another take on the game industry's worst trailers. Today you get to see our first attempt at filtering that into reality.

Video after the jump!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles