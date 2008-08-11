Trying To Deliver Final Fantasy XIII 'In A Fresh State' Worldwide

In the West, Final Fantasy XIII is coming to the Xbox 360 and the PS3. That means extra work for Square Enix. But that doesn't get company exec Shinji Hashimoto down. Dude is pumped about this multi-platform release. Hashimoto tells UK magazine Play:
Obviously, we announced the title for both the PS3 and 360, so in that sense we're very excited to be able to appeal to a new user base ans to fans that are users of both PS3 and 360.
...Another thing I'm excited about it that it's traditionally taken about a year for localisation to take place, so the Japanese version can reach audiences around the world. But with this titles we're focused on decreasing that time gap. That means, right now, we're not only involved in creating and developing, but also working hard to deliver the title in a fresh state to everyone in the world.
Sounds like Square Enix is doing its best to close the gap that's existed for its Japanese and Western customers. Good for them.
FFXII Will Be Delivered [VG247][Pic]
