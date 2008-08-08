TV Ad Focuses Only On PS3 As Blu-ray Player



The above ad shows a father and Sony with a PS3 either buying or renting (can't tell) a bunch of Blu-ray discs. Haven't really seen the PS3 promoted solely as a Blu-ray player on TV here, but yeah, why not? It makes sense — the machine plays Blu-ray discs and help win the format war. I use my PS3 to watch tons of Blu-ray discs. You?