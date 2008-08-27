Two Gaming Masterpieces: Ico And Shadow of The Colossus

Movie director Guillermo del Toro says he's a gamer. No, really. While other Hollywood types fake their way through (see Don Cheadle), Hobbit director Guillermo actually sounds like he does play video games and likes them. Just listen to him rattle off what he's into:

I absolutely loved BioShock. I loved the world, the design, the lighting, the beautiful art direction and cinematography. I'm a fan of Silent Hill, Resident Evil and Devil May Cry. I love them all. The first Silent Hill was so beautiful, almost like a Lynch, Polanski or Romero type of horror experience...

I love the engine of GTA IV. I'm not a big fan of the actual game: I'm not into break-ins or running people over, but the engine is incredibly beautiful, and the sandbox is very complete. The same goes for Medal of Honour Airborne, Call of Duty 4 or Army of Two. There are only two games I consider masterpieces: Ico and Shadow of the Colossus... I have a 12-year-old daughter and we play together, but unfortunately she's more into Sonic and Kirby.