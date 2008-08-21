Not to be confused with the newly-edited cinematic clip, this trailer is all gameplay, and shows naught but the new Tyranid units doing unspeakable things to those poor, innocent Space Marines.
Tyranids Eat Space Marines In Dawn of War 2 Trailer
Oh man. And here I was thinking eating sandviches was bad. Reminds me of Zerg revealed. Damn Blizzard. (