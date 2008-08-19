The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Ubisoft Plans Share Split

Ubisoft, not content to let EA and Take-Two suck up all of that industry news glory, tipped off Reuters that they plan on offering a two-for-one share split at their upcoming annual meeting.

The offer, which will be put to a vote on Sept. 22, would help lower the cost of shares while increasing the quantity, typically a move made to spur sales. Ubisoft shares closed at just under $US 98 on Friday.

Ubisoft plans two-for-one share split [Reuters]

Comments

  • Darkflame Guest

    "They've been reducing the value and increasing the quantity of their games for years now."

    Second.
    They reached a peak when Sands of Time and Beyond Good and Evil came out, and have been downhill since.

    The quote of the next BG&E being "easier" and dosnt sound good too.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles