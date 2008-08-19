Ubisoft Plans Share Split

Ubisoft, not content to let EA and Take-Two suck up all of that industry news glory, tipped off Reuters that they plan on offering a two-for-one share split at their upcoming annual meeting.

The offer, which will be put to a vote on Sept. 22, would help lower the cost of shares while increasing the quantity, typically a move made to spur sales. Ubisoft shares closed at just under $US 98 on Friday.

