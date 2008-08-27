UK Tracked Vehicle Company Using Lionhead Logo?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

lioncrane.jpgCan't afford your own logo, or can't think of one awesome enough? Why not just take someone else's? Reader Grant noticed that a UK tracked vehicle company, called IJ Access, has lifted Lionhead Studios' emblem for use on its site. If you look above, you'll see the IJ Access logo is on the left, LHS' is on the right.

Now, I thought at first it might just be a coincidence... until I found a newer version of the site. If you visit the original page, Galaxylift.co.uk, the logo is out in force. However, if you jump to Lionlift.co.uk, which is almost identical, the logo has been scrubbed from the page header and the crane in the picture as well! Very naughty.

In case it all disappears, I've included screen caps of both sites after the jump.

IJ Access [Thanks Grant] Old site with logo. New site, minus logo and elite Photoshop.

Comments

  • Anthony Guest

    SPRUNG

    0
  • Ashley Guest

    I love how they have also deleted the email address from the home page, just to prevent getting flamed by the masses.

    Still have their phone number though. Hope Lionhead reads this.

    0

