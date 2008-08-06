UK Warhawk Gets Its Trophies on Aug. 27

It looks like trophies are all the rage on the Playstation 3 these days. Following news of trophy arrivals on Uncharted, and details on the Bioshock trophies, comes word that Warhawk's trophies will be hitting on Aug. 27 as part of a free download.

The Warhawk update 1.5 will include more than 50 tophies to unlock based on performance, modes, weapons, vehicles and expansion packs. Some will even work retroactively, meaning you won't need to reearn them.

Here's a run down of the example Warhawk trophies listed over on the UK Playstation site. Keep in mind this is all on the UK site, so it's not clear when this will be hitting the U.S. and other regions.

Community Building Trophies

- Bandwidth Donor: Host a ranked dedicated server for four consecutive hours.

- Rivalry: Win a clan match (red server) as either clan leader or a regular member.

Game Mode Trophies

- Lone Wolf: Play a perfect Deathmatch (first place, no deaths).

- Survivalist: Survive for one minute as the hero in Hero mode.

Vehicle Trophies

- Taxi Driver: Help a teammate capture the flag (in Capture the Flag) or cores (in Collection) by transporting him back to the base, using any vehicle.

- One In A Million: Shoot down an enemy aircraft using the tank's main cannon.

Warhawk Weapons Trophies

- How Did You Do That?: Destroy an enemy aircraft with a Cluster Bomb.

- Tail Shaker: Destroy an enemy aircraft with an Aerial Mine within five seconds of deploying it.

The new update will also add 20 new aircraft paint schemes, 50 new insignias, a playable training tutorial and support for custom music tracks from the Home menu. Home menu support, expanded Home beta? Home must really be getting close to hitting.

The Spoils of Wahawk [Playstation UK, Thanks Lloyd]