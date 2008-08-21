Uncharted: Drake's Fortune 160GB PS3 Priced, Dated for North America

This morning Sony Computer Entertainment of Europe announced the new 160GB Playstation 3 for Europe. The Playstation Blog just confirmed that the system will also be coming to the states in November as part of a new limited-edition bundle that will include the console and a copy of Uncharted: Drake's Fortune for $US 500.

The bundle will also include a voucher for PAIN and a Dualshock 3 wireless controller. While I appreciate the increased harddrive size, I don't see it as big a deal with the PS3 since swapping out the drive yourself is so simple.

Sony Computer Entertainment America Announces Limited-Edition Uncharted: Drake's Fortune(TM) PLAYSTATION(R)3 Bundle Featuring New 160GB PS3(TM) System

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 20 /PRNewswire/ — Sony Computer Entertainment America (SCEA) today announced plans to introduce a new 160GB PLAYSTATION(R)3 (PS3(TM)) computer entertainment system in North America as part of the limited-edition Uncharted: Drake's Fortune(TM) PS3 system bundle. The increased storage size enables entertainment enthusiasts to store even more movies, television shows, and games downloaded from PLAYSTATION(R)Network, as well as more videos, music, and photos from their personal collection. Slated to launch in November for $499.99 (MSRP), the 160GB PS3 system will come bundled with the hit game, Uncharted: Drake's Fortune(TM), a PLAYSTATION Network voucher for PAIN, and a DUALSHOCK(R)3 wireless controller. The previously announced 80GB PS3 system ($399.99 MSRP) has started shipping to retailers.

"As PLAYSTATION Network continues to evolve with our recently launched video delivery service and more exclusive games, PS3 owners are demanding more storage capacity," said Jack Tretton, president and CEO, SCEA. "Consumers also are utilizing PS3 as an entertainment hub for their digital media, placing content such as their entire music collection on the hard drive. The 160GB PS3 system addresses this growing consumer demand in a compelling bundle that delivers significant value."

The Uncharted: Drake's Fortune PS3 bundle includes the following components:

— 160GB PS3 system — The 160GB PS3 is a complete entertainment system comprising a Blu-ray(TM) Disc player, HDMI output, an integrated Wi-Fi connection, and Cell Broadband Engine(TM).

— Uncharted: Drake's Fortune — A 400-year-old clue found in the coffin of Sir Francis Drake sets a modern-day fortune hunter, Nathan Drake, on an exploration for the fabled treasure of El Dorado, leading to the discovery of a forgotten island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. The search turns deadly when Drake becomes stranded on the island and hunted by mercenaries. Outnumbered and outgunned, Drake and his companions must fight to survive as they begin to unravel the terrible secrets hidden on the Island.

— PAIN PLAYSTATION Network Voucher* — PAIN boldly tackles a rarely explored area of video-gaming ... comedy. The unique mechanic of the game allows the player to load a character into a human-sized, ultra-powerful slingshot, and fire the character into an active, physics-controlled environment, filled with precarious and humorous situations. Download PAIN from PLAYSTATION Store (http://store.playstation.com) to your PS3 system with the included voucher.

— DUALSHOCK 3 Wireless Controller — DUALSHOCK 3 wireless controller provides the most intuitive game play experience with pressure sensors in each action button and the inclusion of the highly sensitive SIXAXIS(TM) motion sensing technology.

The additional storage space of the 160GB model will benefit consumers, as several highly anticipated PLAYSTATION Network and PS3 games along with add-on content will be available for download soon, including PAIN Amusement Park, Ratchet & Clank(R)Future: Quest for Booty(TM), SOCOM: U.S. Navy SEALs Confrontation, and The Last Guy(TM). The bundle is also a great option for consumers who want to utilise PLAYSTATION Network's video delivery service, which offers new blockbuster movies and popular TV shows for download on an ongoing basis.

PS3 momentum has soared in 2008, starting with Blu-ray becoming the

high-definition standard and following the launches of key franchise titles, including Gran Turismo(TM) 5 Prologue, Grand Theft Auto(TM) IV, and Metal Gear Solid(R)4: Guns of the Patriots. That momentum will continue into the holidays and beyond, as PS3's software lineup will offer the most depth and breadth of any platform across the industry, delivering highly anticipated exclusives such as BUZZ!(TM): Quiz TV, LittleBigPlanet(TM), Resistance(TM) 2, MotorStorm(TM) Pacific Rift, and Killzone(TM) 2.

PLAYSTATION(R)3 160GB Specification

Product name PLAYSTATION(R)3

CPU Cell Broadband Engine(TM) (Cell/B.E.)

GPU RSX(TM)

Sound Dolby 5.1ch, DTS 5.1ch , LPCM 7.1ch,

AAC, others *1 *2

Memory 256MB XDR Main RAM, 256MB GDDR3

VRAM

HDD 2.5" Serial ATA 160GB

I/O USB 2.0 x2

Communication Ethernet X1 (10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T)

IEEE 802.11 b/g Included

Bluetooth 2.0 (EDR) Included

Wireless controller (Bluetooth) Included

AV Output Screen size 480i, 480p, 720p, 1080i, 1080p

HDMI OUT x1 *3

AV MULTI OUT x1

DIGITAL OUT (OPTICAL) x1

BD/DVD/CD Maximum Read Speed BD 2x (BD-ROM)

Drive DVD 8x (DVD-ROM)

(Read Only) CD 24x (CD-ROM)

Dimensions Approximately 12.75in(W) x 3.86in (H)

x 10.8in (D)

Weight Approximately 11 lbs

*1 A device compatible with Linear PCM 7.1 Ch. is required to output 7.1 Ch. audio, supported by Dolby TrueHD or a

similar format, from the HDMI OUT connector.

*2 This system does not support output from the DTS-HD 7.1 Ch. DTS-HD 7.1 Ch. audio is output from a 5.1 or lower

channel.

*3 "Deep Color" and "x.v.Color (xvYCC)" defined by HDMI ver1.3a are supported.