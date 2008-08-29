The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Unsolved Crimes Investigated In September

Empire Interactive's 1970's New York crime drama Unsolved Crimes is one step closer to being solved, as the company announces the game has gone gold and is heading our way next month. Having only just been officially announced last month, the game should be hitting store shelves on or around September 23rd.

This is exactly the sort of development cycle I want to see more of. Tell us about the game one month, release it two months later. Makes me long for the good old days before I had the internet and those pesky video game bloggers didn't tell us about games years before they were coming out. Jerks.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles