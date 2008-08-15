U.S. Celebrates Independence With $US 1.9 Billion Game Shopping Spree

According to NPD figures, the video game industry racked up $US 1.19 billion in hardware, software and accessory sales in July. You could do worse, I suppose. Last year's take from the same month failed to crack the billion mark, but $US 446.9 million worth of hardware purchased by U.S. consumers and $US 591.1 in software, you make it close to a billion pretty easily. That $US 149.1 million in accessories just pushes you right over the edge.
The overall take for the month was up 28% for you percentage fetishists, making the year to date take $US 9.47 billion. Expect another record breaking year for the industry.
