US Importer Offering Yearly Subscriptions To Famitsu

The source for all things video game related in Japan, Famtisu, can be yours to enjoy on a weekly basis. National Console Support began offering year long subscriptions to the Japanese language mag a few weeks ago in North America, for not outlandish prices. Your cheapest option is a bit over $US 9 an issue.
The cheapest option will ensure that you get your copy of Famitsu, like, a week or so after it hits Japan's magazine racks. That'll set you back $US 480, all up front, for 52 issues.
If money is no object, you can sign up for overnight shipping of the mag. That's an impressive $US 2860 per year for 52 issues. I'm expensing mine, hoping it just flies under the radar of finance. If not, it's been nice working here.
