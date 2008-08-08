The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

US Version Of The Last Guy Will Kick Off In Frisco

As we already expected, the various international releases of The Last Guy will feature "appropriate" cities for each region. London for the UK, LA for the US, etc etc. We can add one more city to that list, as following a playthrough of the game, MTV found that the American release of the title will start in San Francisco. Specifically, in Fisherman's Wharf, which will be the game's first level. Never been there myself, but it really brings home how great an idea this is: saving people from some other city might be fun, but saving your own kin (should the game feature your hometown) is funner.
In America, 'The Last Guy' Starts In San Francisco [MTV][Pic]

