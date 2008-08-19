Valkyria Chronicles Toys All Up In Your Capsule

Valkyria Chronicles is still a few months off. Pity. Why not pass the time, then, by playing with these capsule toys! Bust them out, put them together, re-enact all the pivotal moments from a game you haven't even played, all because you like the look of the screenshots and are totally behind the idea that in this version of the Second World War, it's awesome that there are chicks who drive tanks in short shorts.

