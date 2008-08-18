Valve Reveals Heavy Achievement Reqs

Valve's milking its new "Heavy Update" for all it can give. Last week we told you about the Killing Gloves of Boxing. Well, the new achievements that were unveiled with that unlockable now have their requirements listed. Many of them pun broken Russo-English, and one "Don't Touch Sandvich" — Kill 10 Scouts with your minigun "Natascha" — gets revenge for Scout punking Heavy in the "Meet the Scout" trailer.
Updated Heavy Achievements [Official Site, thanks reader Bcoolbyte]
