Video Games Blamed in Fiery Motorcycle Crash

Some idiot in Utah wrecked his so-called "bullet bike" into an SUV carrying a family of four. Everyone's alive, including the no-shirt, no-helmet cyclist, but of course vidja games are the cause. I swear, there must be a check-block for it on police investigation forms:

As for motive, Savino told troopers this was his own video game adventure. "I don't know whether he was trying to act out a scene in a video game or what he was trying to do, but he said it always worked for him in video games", Roden said.

OK, gang, so what exactly was he trying to emulate? And since this dumbass seems hellbent on removing himself from the gene pool, what's the next thing he should try?

High-Speed Chase and Crash Caught on Tape [KSL-TV]

  • EzJ Guest

    Hmmm, Im leaning towards Super Sprint. Not sure where the bike comes into it though. Must be Road Rash. I always knew that game was pure evil. Now wheres me bat, time to crack some crash helmets.

