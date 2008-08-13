Video Games Live Brings Crysis Music Home

The Video Games Live concert series is adding Crysis to their amazing arsenal of audio artistry, and they'll be debuting music from the title on Crytek's home turf. As with any giant industry event, Tiny Tommy Tallarico's travelling tour event will be hitting the Games Convention in Leipzig, Germany next week, where Inon Zur's masterful score will be performed, accompanied by game footage and lighting effects to drive the sound home.

The concert is to be held at the 7,000 seat Leipzig arena on Wednesday, August 20th. Not sure if McWhertor or I will be stopping by at this point, but in any case we'll be there in spirit. Or nearby drinking the local spirits. One of those.

WORLD PREMIERE OF CRYSIS TO BE PERFORMED AT VIDEO GAMES LIVE IN LEIPZIG

Performance to be held at 7,000 seat Leipzig Arena during Games Convention

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 11, 2008 — Video Games Live and German based developer Crytek are pleased to announce the music from the multiple award winning PC blockbuster CRYSIS will make its world premiere on Wednesday, August 20, 2008 at the 7,000 seat Leipzig Arena in Leipzig, Germany during the world renowned Games Convention. Recently the "Video Games Live - Volume One" album debuted on the Billboard charts at #10 and in week 2 of the release has climbed to #8 (SOURCE: Billboard Top 10)

Video Games Live is proud to be the official game concert of one of the biggest video game conventions in the world which received over 185,000 people from around the globe in 2007. In celebration of this special concert event, a powerful arrangement of tracks from the modern cinematic score composed by Inon Zur, will be featured for the first time and synchronized to exclusive video footage and state-of-the-art lighting and special effects.

Said award-winning composer Inon Zur, "CRYSIS is one of the most interesting and challenging games I have scored to date so I am thrilled that it is going to be featured in Video Games Live. I'm very proud and honored to have my music played in this groundbreaking concert series." Co-Creator and conductor of Video Games Live, Jack Wall added, ""When we debut a new segment in Video Games Live, it's always a thrill to perform it for the first time in the place where the game was originally created. Playing the world premiere of CRYSIS in Germany is something I am really looking forward to!"

For CRYSIS Inon Zur wrote a modern cinematic score that heightens the impact of the dramatic storyline, realistic environments and highly-evolved gameplay. His CRYSIS compositions feature sweeping themes, immersive setup pieces, intense action music, and "otherworldly" instrumental soundscapes performed by the orchestra to invoke the alien influences in the game.

The Leipzig Games Convention is an annual video game event in Leipzig, Germany, first held in 2002. Its concept was created by the German Federal Association for Entertainment Software amongst others. With 185,000+ visitors, 2,600 journalists and 368 exhibitors from 25 countries in 2007, the Games Convention rivals the Tokyo Game Show as the biggest games event in the world. By comparison, both the Leipzig and Tokyo shows, where gamers of all ages can visit the show floor, were three times the size of the trade-only 2006 E3 show in Los Angeles. The conference takes place in a sprawling modern complex of exhibition halls in Leipzig, Germany.

"What a great honour to be asked by the Leipzig Games Convention to be a part of their incredible convention", said game composer and co-creator of Video Games Live Tommy Tallarico. "We've received so many e-mails and requests over the years to bring our show to Germany, and to finally perform there in such a prominent and prestigious way is very special to us. We're really looking forward to exposing German audiences to our very unique presentation which will include many special guests from around the world."

Crytek GmbH ("Crytek") creators of the multi-award winning first person shooter Far Cry®, and the recent blockbuster hit Crysis®, awarded best PC Game of both E3 2007 and the 2007 Leipzig Games Convention, and awarded Best Technology at the 2008 Game Developers Choice Awards, is an interactive entertainment development company with its headquarters located in Frankfurt Main, Germany and additional studios in Kiev, Ukraine, Budapest, Hungary and Sofia in Bulgaria. Crytek is dedicated to creating exceptionally high quality video games for the PC and next-generation consoles, powered by their proprietary cutting edge 3D-Game-Technology CryENGINE®2.

The CRYSIS Original Soundtrack is available on CD from Sumthing Else Music Works and for digital download from iTunes and Sumthing Digital. VIDEO GAMES LIVE - VOLUME ONE is currently available wherever music is sold including retail outlets, iTunes, Amazon.com and Walmart.com.

For more information on the composer Inon Zur please visit his official website www.inonzur.com.