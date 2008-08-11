'Video Games Make Our Olympic Fingers Tired'

As Fahey previously pointed out in his feature, Olympic athletes like video games. Many athletes like video games, it seems. As Olympic runner Tyson Gay points out:

Olympic track athletes spend a lot of free time trying to be the best in their favourite video games. So much so, our fingers sometimes get more tired then our legs do in actual races.

According to Gay, playing video games helps take his mind off pre-competition jitters. He'll be running for gold in the 100m at the Beijing Olympics. Above, he explains his development as a runner through a painting he did of a tree trunk.

