View Your Pics The Wolfenstein Way With Wolfenflickr

Ever wondered what your holiday snaps would look like if Hitler decided to hang them on the walls of a secret Nazi base?

No? Oh, well you are going to find out anyway.

Thanks to a talented Javascript hacker who wanted to learn how the Flickr API worked, you can now view your Flickr photo albums through the eyes of B.J. Blazkowicz from the original Wolfenstein 3D.

Just enter your Flickr username and let the app scurry off and search through your photos. It wiill then map them on to the walls of a 3D maze that has been made to look a dead ringer for Castle Wolfenstein. Its a great idea, although it can have trouble with very high resolution pics.

Now, somebody do a Facebook/Thrill Kill mashup..

[WolfenFlickr]