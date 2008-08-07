Virtually Tour Tokyo's Gaming Mecca With Google Maps

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Want to go to Akihabara and bask in the glory of millions of tons of video games, capsule toys, manga and electronics? Probably not if you're paying for the plane ticket over there. Fortunately, with the awesome power of Google Maps and Street View, you can scoot around Akiba virtually, checking out all the good game shops — their facades anyway.

To complete the illusion, you can import stuff from Play-Asia or NCS while you browse. It won't have the same sort of instant gratification, but at least you'll know where Super Potato is, unlike me, who has never been able to find the goddamn place whenever I go to Electric Town.

Akihabara Street View [Google Maps via Gizmodo]

