Viva Piñata 'Museum' Video

"On the seventh day, we ran out of candy..".
Rare continue their series of Halo 3 'tribute' virals with this nod towards the 'Museum' ad.
For my money, it doesn't work quite as well as 'Believe' - mainly because the sombre woman in a Piñata mask they have got to play Leafos seems to be on the verge of turning the proceedings into a Bat For Lashes video.
