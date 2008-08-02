The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Viva Pinata 2: Believe


This video response to the famous Halo 3 Believe commercials looks way too polished to be homebrew to me, but the buzz is that someone created it with Burger King toys. Either way, it's fantastic. Is it just me or does it look like Horstachio just dropped a load of candy in fear at the end?

[Thanks for all of the tips]

