Wait, *This* Is Good Games PR

Forget everything I said about that Ectomobile stunt a few months back. Because that was too damn easy. It's just a car! All you gotta do is tart it up a little! No, our new "above and potentially too far beyond the call of duty" award for gaming PR goes to THQ's UK branch, who to kick off Dawn of War II's publicity campaign in earnest have set about...building a real Rhino tank from Warhammer 40K. To do this, they've got hold of an ex-British Army APC, are modifying the bodywork with some heavy welding and will fill the cargo space with banks of PC demo rigs. Madness.

WARHAMMER 40,000: DAWN OF WAR II - RHINO DIARY 1 [THQ, thanks Mike!]