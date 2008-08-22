Sony's game stations at Games Convention rarely fail to impress. Last year, SCEE had installed a dozen non-working gold plated toilets, each with a PSP in front for maximising that feeling of being at home. This year, no toilets. But the SOCOM Confrontation play area certainly feels more authentic, as it requires PlayStation 3 fans to play the game in a prone position, getting close to the action and the sweet smell of cedar chips. Not the first time SOCOM forced Games Convention attendees to take one lying down. We shudder to think of the European plumber cracks that will emerge when the show enters its public attendance period. But hey, that's a post!
Wanna Play SOCOM At Games Convention? On Your Knees, Boy!
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink