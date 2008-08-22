Wanna Play SOCOM At Games Convention? On Your Knees, Boy!

Sony's game stations at Games Convention rarely fail to impress. Last year, SCEE had installed a dozen non-working gold plated toilets, each with a PSP in front for maximising that feeling of being at home. This year, no toilets. But the SOCOM Confrontation play area certainly feels more authentic, as it requires PlayStation 3 fans to play the game in a prone position, getting close to the action and the sweet smell of cedar chips. Not the first time SOCOM forced Games Convention attendees to take one lying down. We shudder to think of the European plumber cracks that will emerge when the show enters its public attendance period. But hey, that's a post!