Warhammer Online Open Beta Details Revealed

EA has announced that the open beta for Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning begins on September 7th. Do you want in? All you have to do is pre-order a copy of the game! However, you can only do so at "select retail partners" and yes, this includes Gamestop. But you can also per-order at a variety of other stores, including Fry's and good ol' Best Buy, too. If you're currently in the closed beta, you'll automatically be given open beta access as well, so don't sweat. Hit the jump for full details.

EA REVEALS OPEN BETA DETAILS FOR

WARHAMMER ONLINE: AGE OF RECKONING

Mythic Begins Preparations for September 7th Open Beta

FAIRFAX, Va. - August 18, 2008 - Mythic Entertainment, an Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: ERTS) studio, today announced that the open beta for their highly anticipated MMORPG, Warhammer® Online: Age of Reckoning™ (WAR), will begin on September 7th, 2008. This means that hundreds of thousands of fans will be able to enter the gritty fantasy world of WAR to experience the thrill of Realm vs. Realm™ (RvR) combat before the game goes live on September 18th, 2008.

"For three years we have been saying that 'WAR is coming' and the team has been working hard to deliver on this promise," said Mark Jacobs, co-founder and general manager of Mythic Entertainment. "In just a few weeks, we are going to throw open our doors and invite more players into the game than ever before. They will have a chance to delve into the open beta and see for themselves that WAR has arrived and it is glorious!"

Players can get into the North American open beta by pre-ordering Warhammer Online from select retail partners. Participants of the North American closed beta will automatically be granted open beta access. For more information about the WAR open beta, visit www.warhammeronline.com/openbeta.

Available for PC, Warhammer Online is rated "T" for Teen by the ESRB. WAR will be the first MMORPG to launch servers simultaneously in North America, Europe, and Oceania when it goes live on September 18th, 2008. For more information, visit http://www.warhammeronline.com/.

