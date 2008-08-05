Warhawk Trophies (and Other New Stuff) Coming At The End Of The Month

When the PS3 trophy system was announced in June, Warhawk was to be one of the first pre-trophy games to be brought up to speed. They weren't fibbing! Sony have announced that, as part of Warhawk's 1.5 update, over 50 trophies will be introduced into the game, and they're being offered for achievements as diverse as hosting a game for four hours, playing a "perfect deathmatch" (come 1st, no deaths) and shooting down aircraft with a tank. The update will also introduce "custom music tracks from the Home Menu", new paint schemes and insignia and a range of tutorial missions to help new players out before jumping online. It'll be released on August 27.