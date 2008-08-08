The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Warner Wants More Money From Rock Band, Guitar Hero

Warner doesn't feel like it's getting a fair financial shake from games like Guitar Hero and Rock Band. Warner Music Group CEO Edgar Bronfman Jr. said in an earnings call today that the money the industry is getting from games that "are entirely dependent on the content we own and control, is far too small". He painted a gloomy picture of being fiscally left behind while rhythm games profited from in-game tracks and downloads, pointing to MTV and Apple as having built successful business off of licensing.

He called for greater industry participation, threating "we will not licence to those games" if higher royalties don't fall in line with the "true value" of the game's music.

Since we're not privy to the insides of Warner's treasure chest, we're not sure what kind of cut that particular group of labels is getting, but who doesn't want more money? Our initial reaction to Bronfman's kvetching is that the music industry should be careful not to shoot itself in the foot, writing off licensing deals with two games that are a fantastic way to introduce a burgeoning market to your new and archival catalogue. And with such palatable DRM.

But hey, we just work here.

Warner Music (WMG): Rock Band, Guitar Hero Are Very Exciting. But We Want To Get Paid [SiliconAlley]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles