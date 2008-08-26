Along side Mushroom Men, Gamecock is also publishing Velvet Assassin which looks utterly bad arse. I am going with McWhertor here, I hope they get this stealth gameplay right. An Assassin game set in WWII, count me in! The game will be hitting Xbox 360, PS3 and PC.
Wars are Won in the Shadows, New Velvet Assassin Trailer
