Watch Pokemon Movie, Get Free Stuff, Japanese Kiddos!

To: Crecente

From: Ashcraft

RE: Eye of the Storm

Mrs. Bashcraft took the kid to see this summer's Pokémon movie, Giratina to Sora no Hanataba: Sheimi. Every summer, a new one is churned out like clockwork. Last year, we all went to go see Dialga VS Palkia VS Darkrai, which actually made Mini-Bash cry. While watching a particularly moving scene in Sheimi, my wife said she started to hand Mini-Bash a tissue. To which he replied: "This is really sad, but I'm not crying".

Check out the loot he got for going to the movie: Stickers, a card and a puck for the Pokémon kiddy arcade game.

