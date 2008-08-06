The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Watch Pokemon Movie, Get Free Stuff, Japanese Kiddos!

To: Crecente
From: Ashcraft
RE: Eye of the Storm

Mrs. Bashcraft took the kid to see this summer's Pokémon movie, Giratina to Sora no Hanataba: Sheimi. Every summer, a new one is churned out like clockwork. Last year, we all went to go see Dialga VS Palkia VS Darkrai, which actually made Mini-Bash cry. While watching a particularly moving scene in Sheimi, my wife said she started to hand Mini-Bash a tissue. To which he replied: "This is really sad, but I'm not crying".

Check out the loot he got for going to the movie: Stickers, a card and a puck for the Pokémon kiddy arcade game.

What you missed last night
You Will Never, Ever Game On A Rig This Expensive
Soulcalibur IV, Over 2 Million Copies Sold Worldwide
Loads Of New Square Enix Screens (FFXIII, Kingdom Hearts, etc)
Microsoft Clarifies Final Fantasy XIII Asia Version "Announcement"
Braid Priced High To Prevent "The Space Giraffe Problem"
Konami Pulls In $US 655 Million In Q1 With A Little Help From Snake
Kratos, Nariko Come To LittleBigPlanet Pre-orderers

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles