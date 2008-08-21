As expected, a proper trailer for Quantic Dream's Heavy Rain was shown at Sony's Leipzig press conference earlier today. It's since been uploaded, so why not take a look. It's nice to see the cinematic flair of Indigo Prophecy has been kicked up a notch, but seeing as that game was almost ruined by their over-use, all those QTE flashes during the kitchen table tussle are a little worrying. We'll see how worrying they are when The Two Mikes check it out tomorrow.
Watch The Heavy Rain Gameplay Trailer
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink