The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Watch The Heavy Rain Gameplay Trailer


As expected, a proper trailer for Quantic Dream's Heavy Rain was shown at Sony's Leipzig press conference earlier today. It's since been uploaded, so why not take a look. It's nice to see the cinematic flair of Indigo Prophecy has been kicked up a notch, but seeing as that game was almost ruined by their over-use, all those QTE flashes during the kitchen table tussle are a little worrying. We'll see how worrying they are when The Two Mikes check it out tomorrow.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles