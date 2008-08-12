We Hope This Isn't The Scout's New Weapon

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Apparently the Team Fortress 2 class updates aren't coming hard and fast enough for some players — and our tipsters who inhabit portions of the internet we'd rather deny exist. Regardless of Valve's speediness in updating the weapons load-outs of characters like the Scout, we're not so sure this whole "whacking enemies with a giant black dildo" thing is going to catch on. Of course, in the event of a dildo, we'll deny ownership of TF2.

The so called "Thor Bat" (?) can be seen in NSFW action in the clip after the jump.

We're told the custom weapon comes in four colours — blue, red, yellow and "realistic." We'll leave that up to your imagination.

Thanks, CyborgMatt. Thanks a lot.

  • RganarokPwnage Guest

    Team Fortress 2: Now the favourite game of every 5th grader on Earth.

