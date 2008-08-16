We ('We' Being 'Not Japan') Get Valkyria Chronicles In November

Ah, Valkyria Chronicles. Like World War II, if history's bloodies conflict had instead been played out through a children's colouring book. Japan's already enjoying it, but when can we expect a Western release? November. That's when. Specifically, it'll be out on November 11 in the US, while Sega have confirmed with us it'll be out in Europe sometime in November as well. As a token of your gratitude for waiting, while the game has been faithfully localised, you'll have the option of playing through with the Japanese language track, should that be more your kind of thing.

