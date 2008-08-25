Week in Games: Prison Tycoon?!

Big week for new releases to take advantage of the Labour Day weekend shopping. Tuesday, Tiger Woods gets his Jesus on and Disgaea 3 comes out. Thursday, the highly anticipated Castle Crashers finally arrives on XBLA. And Friday, we have not only The Sims 2: Apartment Life, but also Prison Tycoon 4: Supermax. If you rent in San Mateo, don't buy both, one will cover your entire range of experience.

Really, though, Prison Tycoon? Prison Tycoon FOUR?! How did I never hear of this? And Supermax? Supermax is administrative maximum, isn't everyone like in solitary there? (Fun fact: My landlords in Boulder did time in Florence, Colo. — scroll down to "A Trial With Teeth" — across the street at Supermax's little brother.) How is Prison Tycoon 4 any different from those sociopathic Sims videos where they box a guy in a tiny room and watch him go bonkers over the course of nine hours.

Anyhow, here's the roster, let us know what you're gettin' and how many hours of pay that computes to and don't forget to unload your Prison Tycoon 4 shower jokes.