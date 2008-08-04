Week in Games: So Which Is It Gonna Be?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Oh man, Hannah Montana or the Cheetah Girls. Hannah Montana or the Cheetah Girls. Let's not miss the bigger picture here: Hannah's on the PS2 only. Nintendo, you been served notice that Sony's in your henhouse, gonna break your hold on tweentertainment bubblegumware. This totally makes up for Final Fantasy XIII.

Monday (Aug 4)
King of Clubs (Wii)
Tuesday (Aug. 5)
Beijing 2008 - The Official Video Game of the Olympic Games (PC)
Ford Racing: Off Road (PC)
B-Boy (PS2)
Hannah Montana: Spotlight World Tour (PS2)
Monster Madness: Grave Danger (PS3)
Little League World Series 2008 (Wii, DS)
Crash Time (360)
GRID (DS)
Puzzler Collection (DS)
The Cheetah Girls: Passport to Stardom (DS)
Quick Yoga Training (DS)

Wednesday (Aug. 6)
Braid (360)

Friday (Aug. 8)
Fate: Undiscovered Realms (PC)

