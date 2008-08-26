Weekly Wii Update - A New Lease On Ys

Did you think a 13 hour layover in Frankfurt followed by a 10 hour flight to Atlanta, 45 minutes in customs, and then an hour train ride home would keep me from posting this week's Wii downloadable update? Maybe if this had been one of those normal, crappy updates, but this week sees the release of Ys! Ys Book I & II for the TurboGrafx 16 CD-ROM to be exact, the redone version of the originals upgraded with excellent voice acting, a stunning orchestral soundtrack, and all-new special effects, all for a paltry 800 Wii points! As if that weren't enough, we also finally get Samurai Showdown 2 for the NEOGEO (900 points), officially making this one of the best weeks on the Virtual Console in ages.
There's also Helix from Ghostfire Games on the WiiWare side of things, a rhythm game that uses motion sensing to determine how well you move to the music of 26 different songs. While I've not heard much about the title, it isn't from Gameloft, so it at least has that going for it.
There you have it! Passing out in 3...2...1... *thud*
WiiWare
Helix™ (Ghostfire Games, 1 player, Rated E for Everyone, 1,000 Wii Points): Helix is one of the most innovative music-rhythm games ever designed for the Wii console. Use the Wii Remote™ controller to do dozens of exciting moves, including punches, circles, back fists, hooks and more. Be mesmerized by the eye-popping background visuals, which pulse to the beat of the music. Enjoy incredible replay value with 26 songs to play and three difficulty levels. Try to unlock all of the songs. This game is great for getting exercise plus having fun. No buttons are required, so it's easy for anyone to pick up but difficult for even the best players to master.
Virtual Console
Ys Book I & II (TurboGrafx16 CD-ROM, 1 player, Rated E for Everyone—Mild Fantasy Violence, 800 Wii Points): Ys Book I & II chronicles the first adventures of Adol Christin, a young, red-haired swordsman on a quest to unlock the secrets of an ancient kingdom. As Adol, you search the island of Esteria, gathering clues to unravel the mystery of Ys. Fight monsters that lurk in caves and towers with physical or magical attacks, and use your brain to make your way through dangerous areas filled with traps. In Ys Book I & II, the first titles in the Ys series were put together as a single TurboGrafx CD-ROM. They awed players with their gripping story lines accompanied by fully orchestrated soundtracks, wonderful voice acting and amazing special effects. Don't miss out on your chance to experience this wonderful piece of gaming history.
SAMURAI SHODOWN 2 (NEOGEO, 1-2 players, Rated T for Teen—Blood, Language, Tobacco Reference, Violence, 900 Wii Points): First released in 1994, this fighting game follows 15 samurai in their individual quests. The rage system, which was popular in the first game, has been further enhanced. Not only does attack power rise when the gauge is full, but the player can also use a special technique that can break the opponent's weapon and force the opponent to fight unarmed. The game also allows for more movement techniques such as back-stepping, rushing forward and ducking, allowing for even more strategies. A fun and important detail of this game: One of the new characters, Cham Cham, was voiced by voice actress Reiko Chiba, an idol in the gaming community.
