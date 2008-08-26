Weekly Wii Update - A New Lease On Ys

Did you think a 13 hour layover in Frankfurt followed by a 10 hour flight to Atlanta, 45 minutes in customs, and then an hour train ride home would keep me from posting this week's Wii downloadable update? Maybe if this had been one of those normal, crappy updates, but this week sees the release of Ys! Ys Book I & II for the TurboGrafx 16 CD-ROM to be exact, the redone version of the originals upgraded with excellent voice acting, a stunning orchestral soundtrack, and all-new special effects, all for a paltry 800 Wii points! As if that weren't enough, we also finally get Samurai Showdown 2 for the NEOGEO (900 points), officially making this one of the best weeks on the Virtual Console in ages.

There's also Helix from Ghostfire Games on the WiiWare side of things, a rhythm game that uses motion sensing to determine how well you move to the music of 26 different songs. While I've not heard much about the title, it isn't from Gameloft, so it at least has that going for it.

There you have it! Passing out in 3...2...1... *thud*