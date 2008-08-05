Weekly Wii Update - Guns, Hedgehogs, And Splatterhouse 2

Finally, Sonic The Hedgehog for the Wii Virtual Console! Wait, didn't they already release this game back in the early days of the Wii VC? Oh, it's the 8-bit version for the Sega Master System (500 Points) that featured the chaos emeralds scattered throughout the six levels, rather than in bonus stages. Why would you want this version if you've already downloaded the Genesis version? Why indeed. Well there's always Splatterhouse 2 for the Genesis (800 Points) if you're looking for something meatier. And bloodier.

On the WiiWare side of things we have Wild West Guns (1,000 Points), the eagerly anticipated shooting gallery title from Gameloft. That is, Gameloft eagerly anticipated releasing it, and here it is. Good going, Gameloft! You show those non-believers that WiiWare isn't synonymous with ShovelWare!

Wild West Guns (Gameloft, 1-2 players, Rated T for Teen—Violence, 1,000 Wii Points): Draw your revolver to see if you're the fastest gun in the West. Adjust your speed and precision as targets or enemies appear in front of you. Point and shoot to earn more points. You can aim at anything, so be sure to explore the environment for elements that will earn you more shooting points. Identify your enemies among the characters you encounter, but don't shoot at innocent citizens. Take part in an Old West-style train attack, or challenge your skills in a variety of increasingly difficult shooting challenges in other beautiful, classic and lively Western environments. As you progress through challenges, you'll earn medals and rewards, making for nonstop, addictive action. Play in a two-player multiplayer mode where you and your partner can combine points, or play against each other to find out who's the fastest gun in the West.

Sonic The Hedgehog™ (Sega Master System, 1 player, Rated E for Everyone, 500 Wii Points): Based on the original Sega Genesis version, Sonic The Hedgehog was re-created as the first Sonic game for the Sega Master System. Not just a straight port, this version includes new stages, bosses, some different zones and a level map. The most noticeable difference, however, is that the Chaos Emeralds have to be found within certain stages other than the Special Stages. Dash through six Zones (including special zones that were only available for the Sega Master System version) and face Dr. Eggman (a.k.a. Dr. Robotnik) at the end of every Zone.

SPLATTERHOUSE™ 2 (Sega Genesis, 1 player, Rated M for Mature—Blood and Gore, Violence, 800 Wii Points): SPLATTERHOUSE 2 is the sequel to SPLATTERHOUSE, released only on the Sega Genesis. A few months after escaping from the first mansion in SPLATTERHOUSE, the main character, Rick, once again encounters the Terror Mask and must use its powers to rescue his beloved Jennifer. Rick will need to punch, slash, smash and even chainsaw his way through a haunted mansion against unspeakable horrors and terrifying bosses to make it out alive.