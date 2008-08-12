Weekly Wii Update: Homestar Parodier

Well this is certainly a pleasant change of pace after several weeks of relative crap with a side order of Beer Pong. Not only does the Wii get the first episode of Strong Bad's Cool Game For Attractive People on WiiWare (1,000 Points) this week, we also get the formerly Japan-only Star Parodier for the TurboGrafx 16 CD-ROM (900 Points). Star Parodier is a Hudson game that pokes fun at traditional shooter conventions, giving players a choice between playing as the Paro Ceaser from Star Soldier, a giant flying Bomberman, or a living PC Engine Console that fires HuCards and CDs at the enemy.

The first episode of SBCGAP, Homestar Ruiner, follows Strong Bad's efforts to crush Homestar's spirit, and subsequent rebuilding of said spirit once the crushing goes awry.

Rounding things off is another TurboGrafx title, the pool title Break In (700 points), ruining what could have been a stellar crop while looking that much better for the company it's keeping.

Wii-kly Update

WiiWare

Strong Bad Episode 1: Homestar Ruiner (Telltale Games, 1 player, Rated T for Teen—Crude Humor, Mild Cartoon Violence, Mild Suggestive Themes, 1,000 Wii Points): Charming. Suave. Awesome. These are the words Strong Bad would use to describe himself. In a world gone mad, only one man can be trusted to save the day. A man with an attitude. A man called Strong Bad. As the star of the Homestar Runner Web cartoons, Strong Bad has been answering e-mails (in boxing gloves), pranking his friends, pummeling his enemies, and making people with questionable taste snort milk out of their noses for years now. And he's branched out to star in Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People, a monthly five-episode series. In Episode 1: Homestar Ruiner, Strong Bad's plans to beat the snot out of Homestar backfire, and he ends up with an unwanted houseguest cramping his style. Now he needs to get life back to normal by any means possible. But wait, there's more: Teen Girl Squad comics, achievements, funny costumes and arcade games. You can even send pictures and messages to Wii Friends using Strong Bad's computer. So how about it? Can you handle Strong Bad's style?

Virtual Console

Break In (TurboGrafx16, 1-4 players, Rated E for Everyone—Tobacco Reference, 700 Wii Points): Gather up to four players for an authentic game of pool right in your own home. Choose from six billiards games including 9-Ball, Rotation and Carom (a game played without pockets). Use Simulation mode to calculate the perfect shot, or select Action mode and check out what went wrong with your missed shots. With all that to choose from, Break In gives players—from beginners to experts—all the elements necessary to enjoy a great game of pool. But it doesn't stop there. Select Technique to practice your angles or even go for a trick shot. Get some help from the CPU and hone your skills. With Break In, you'll be a pro in no time.

Star Parodier (TurboGrafx16 CD-ROM, 1 player, Rated E for Everyone—Mild Cartoon Violence, 900 Wii Points): Star Parodier is the hilarious spoof of the classic Hudson shooter Star Soldier. In this parody, there are three playable ships for players to choose from: the ingratiating PAROCEASER, the hot-headed BOMBERMAN, and the ever-so-introverted PC-ENGINE. Players control one of these unique and original ships and set off to blast their way through eight stages on the planet PAROSON. The comical characters take the colour and flavor of the Soldier series to the next level and are guaranteed to leave players mesmerized. In addition to the normal game mode, there are also the familiar two-minute and five-minute attack modes, making Star Parodier the complete package that is sure to have players coming back for more.