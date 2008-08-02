What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Last night was our monthly Geek Night in LA, held at Crosswayboy's pad, giving us a double-double of video game indulgence. I believe the line up consisted of Geometry Wars 2, PixelJunk Eden, Wario Land: Shake It!, and Soulcalibur IV, which obviously equals good times. A bit unimpressed by the new Wario Land, partly because of the smooth jazzy soundtrack, and extremely annoyed by the addition of Yoda to SCIV's roster.

This weekend, however, I'll be throwing down with some more PixelJunk Eden, more Soulcalibur IV and maybe even a little bit of Braid on my own time. It's time to take a break before we gear up for the Leipzig Games Convention. Anyway, whatchu playin' this weekend?