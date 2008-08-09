The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Braid and Pixeljunk Eden over here, for both work and pleasure. I'm hoping to have reviews up for both early next week — yes, a bit late! — but also want to work my way through Braid, having played a pre-release version fairly extensively, until my roommate took over my game save. Eden's the bigger challenge, as collecting all 50 Spectra in that game is taking much longer than I'd anticipated.

Outside of that, another of the McWhertor spawn is crashing at Kotaku Towers West this weekend, so we'll be doing various LA things that are vegan friendly. And you? What will you be playing this weekend? Leave proof in the comments!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles