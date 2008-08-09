What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Braid and Pixeljunk Eden over here, for both work and pleasure. I'm hoping to have reviews up for both early next week — yes, a bit late! — but also want to work my way through Braid, having played a pre-release version fairly extensively, until my roommate took over my game save. Eden's the bigger challenge, as collecting all 50 Spectra in that game is taking much longer than I'd anticipated.

Outside of that, another of the McWhertor spawn is crashing at Kotaku Towers West this weekend, so we'll be doing various LA things that are vegan friendly. And you? What will you be playing this weekend? Leave proof in the comments!